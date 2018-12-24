PM Narendra Modi lays foundation for Rs 41,000-cr infrastructure projects in Maharashtra

In Pune later in the day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs 8,313-cr 23-km-long third Metro line in the city, connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for three Metro lines and affordable housing projects entailing an investment of over Rs 41,000 crore in Maharashtra last Tuesday. At an event at Kalyan, Modi kickstarted work on the ambitious Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan (Metro 5) and the Dahisar-Mira- Bhayander (Metro 9) corridors, estimated to cost over Rs 15,000 crore. He also launched the Navi Mumbai town planning authority Cidco’s mass-housing scheme worth Rs 18,000 crore, which would offer around 89,771 affordable units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Rs 8,416-crore, 24.9-km-long Metro-5 corridor is expected to be ready by 2021 while the Rs 6,607-crore 10.3-km Metro-9 corridor is expected to be ready by 2022. In Pune later in the day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs 8,313-cr 23-km-long third Metro line in the city, connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.

IL&FS invites EoIs for sale of 19 road projects

Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) said last Monday it was inviting expressions of interest (EoIs) from potential buyers for 19 of its road projects as well as three other assets and businesses, including a sports complex in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Of the 19 projects under IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), the road development arm, seven are annuity road projects totaling 1,774 lane km while eight are operating toll projects aggregating about 6,572 lane km. There are also four under-construction projects with a total length of about 1,736 lane km.

AAI seeks bids for 6 airports, decision on February 28

As part of an open international competitive process, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sought bids for carrying out the operations, management and development of its airports at Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. The AAI will choose the bidders to operate the airports on the basis of “per-passenger fee” and finalise the bids on February 28. The government had last month cleared a proposal for managing the six airports on a public-private partnership basis.