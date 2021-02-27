PM Narendra Modi dedicates 1000 MW Neyveli new thermal power station to nation

While addressing the gathering after dedicating the projects Modi stressed the need for uninterrupted power supply for industrial growth and expressed his happiness in dedicating two major power projects of NLCIL.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated to the nation, the 1000 MW lignite based Neyveli new thermal power station (NNTPS) at Neyveli and 709 MW solar power projects of NLC India, located at four districts of Tamil Nadu through video conferencing from Coimbatore.

While addressing the gathering after dedicating the projects Modi stressed the need for uninterrupted power supply for industrial growth and expressed his happiness in dedicating two major power projects of NLCIL, one 1000 MW (2×500) lignite-based thermal power station in Neyveli at a cost of Rs 7,800 crore that supply over 65% of its generated capacity to the state of Tamil Nadu and the 709 MW capacity solar power projects of NLCIL at a cost of overRs 3,000 crore in the districts of Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi. regular workmen and 15,000 contract workmen.