  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi dedicates 1000 MW Neyveli new thermal power station to nation

By: |
February 27, 2021 11:16 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated to the nation, the 1000 MW lignite based Neyveli new thermal power station (NNTPS) at Neyveli and 709 MW solar power projects of NLC India, located at four districts of Tamil Nadu through video conferencing from Coimbatore.

PM ModiWhile addressing the gathering after dedicating the projects Modi stressed the need for uninterrupted power supply for industrial growth and expressed his happiness in dedicating two major power projects of NLCIL.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated to the nation, the 1000 MW lignite based Neyveli new thermal power station (NNTPS) at Neyveli and 709 MW solar power projects of NLC India, located at four districts of Tamil Nadu through video conferencing from Coimbatore.

While addressing the gathering after dedicating the projects Modi stressed the need for uninterrupted power supply for industrial growth and expressed his happiness in dedicating two major power projects of NLCIL, one 1000 MW (2×500) lignite-based thermal power station in Neyveli at a cost of Rs 7,800 crore that supply over 65% of its generated capacity to the state of Tamil Nadu and the 709 MW capacity solar power projects of NLCIL at a cost of overRs 3,000 crore in the districts of Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi. regular workmen and 15,000 contract workmen.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. PM Narendra Modi dedicates 1000 MW Neyveli new thermal power station to nation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New attraction for tourists! Mumbai Mayor unveils restored tram car for public viewing
2Your Flight ticket set to become cheaper as DGCA issues guidelines! Here is how
3LPG to be transported through Inland Waterways! IWAI signs MoU with world’s largest gas carrier company, MOL