PM Narendra Modi coins new acronym ‘infra’ at UNESCO in Paris! Check meaning, significance

PM Narendra Modi addressing a gathering of the Indian community at UNESCO office in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris today coined an acronym ‘infra’ to hail the growing bilateral relationship and ties between India and France. The acronym also suggests a boost in the infrastructure cooperation between New Delhi and Paris. Addressing a gathering of the Indian community at UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) office in Paris, PM Modi said in the 21st century, people talk of ‘INFRA’. PM Modi said that for him ‘Infra’ = In (India) + Fra (France). He said that this means the alliance between India and France.

The word infra is commonly used for infrastructure. The word infrastructure denotes “the basic systems and services” that a country or an organization needs to run smoothly. This may include buildings, transport and water, and power supplies. PM Modi, an eloquent speaker, has a knack of coming up with such acronyms.

Ahead of his interaction with the Indian community at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, PM Modi met Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay. PM Modi on Thursday reached France on the first leg of his three-nation tour. He had a summit interaction with French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi is also scheduled to meet his French counterpart Edouard Philippe.

Since assuming the power in 2014, PM Modi during his foreign visits talked about exploring new areas of cooperation, forging the strong strategic and economic partnership and proving a boost to India’s infrastructure.

During the traditional address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day on August 15, PM Modi promised the central government would invest a staggering Rs 100 lakh crore on building modern infrastructure in the country. PM Modi asserted that this would help nearly double the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years.