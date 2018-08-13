PM Modi’s Varanasi to get first-ever luxury cruise! Alaknanda to start operations from August 15; details here

The double-decker cruise service, which will be operated by the Nordic Cruise Line company, will be able to accommodate as many as 90 people.

The first-ever luxury cruise service in PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi! Soon, your long-awaited dream of travelling in a cruise in Varanasi will become a reality as a high-tech double-decker cruise service is all set to be introduced for the very first time in Uttar Pradesh. From August 15, 2018, onwards, people will be able to enjoy a luxurious ride in the double-decker cruise service in the river Ganga in Varanasi. The luxury cruise, called Alaknanda has been developed by a Kolkata-based company and has been put on trial recently. The double-decker cruise service, which will be operated by the Nordic Cruise Line company, will be able to accommodate as many as 90 people.

The cruise service is completely air-conditioned. Interestingly, events such as grand parties as well as seminars can be organized on this luxury cruise. The luxury cruise can also be used for organizing corporate events. Also, audio-visual systems can be operated on its wall. Apart from these interesting features, the high-tech cruise has also been provided with eco-friendly bio-toilets, which will ensure that the river Ganga is not dirty. Additionally, there is also a pantry arrangement in the cruise hall. The cruise boat has a 450 HP engine. The cruise service will offer free onboard wifi facility. For passengers to enjoy good food during the journey, the cruise will offer both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food items. Moreover, life guards along with life jackets will also be present for the safety of travellers.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, for a two-hour ride, the luxury cruise service will charge an amount of Rs 450 per person. At present, the luxury cruise will run from Assi Ghat to Rajghat in the city. Alaknanda, the first ever luxury cruise service will tour the ghats of Varanasi, educating passengers or tourists on the ancient city.