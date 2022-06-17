PM Modi’s Rs 21,000 cr bonanza for home state Gujarat: Temple to university, here are inside details of major development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 21,000 crores in his two-day trip to Gujarat. On June 18, the PM will be visiting Pavagadh Hill and laying the foundation stone of a redeveloped temple of the Kalika Mata. He will then attend the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan and participate in a number of events. According to a release by the PMO, the Prime Minister will also be visiting the Vaishnav Van and the Virasat Van at around 11:30 AM. He will then participate in a number of events. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone of projects in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara

The beneficiaries of various government schemes will participate in the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan, which will be held in Vadodara. PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone of various railway projects worth over Rs.16,000 crore. Some of these include the dedicated freight corridor of New Palanpur, the gauge conversion of the Ahmedabad-Botad section, the electrification of the Palampur-Mitha section, etc.

The Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stone for various projects related to the railway sector. Some of these include the redevelopment of various stations in Surat, Udhna, and Somnath.

Laying the foundation stone of a new university in Kundhela village of Gujarat has been scheduled. The university will be able to cater to the higher education needs of over 2,500 students.

The Prime Minister will also be launching a new scheme called the Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana that provides financial assistance to pregnant and lactating mothers. Under this scheme, the government will provide them with 2 kg of chickpeas, 1 kg of tur dal, and 1 kg of edible oil free of cost. An estimated Rs 120 crores have been allocated to the beneficiaries of the ‘Poshan Sudha Yojana’. This scheme is being extended to all the tribal communities in the state.

Moreover, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone of over 1.38 lakh houses. These houses will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,530 billion. He will also be launching a Khat Muhurat program for the benefit of around 3,000 houses that are worth over Rs 310.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the second phase of the redevelopment of the temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill project. . This includes the expansion of the temple base, installing street lights, CCTVs, and the establishment of a modern ‘parisar’.