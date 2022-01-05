PM Modi’s pre-election gift to Punjab! To lay foundation stone of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

In a bid to enhance accessibility to major religious centres, the foundation stone of two major road corridors will be laid in the state of Punjab today.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Punjab, will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore. These infra projects, according to a statement by Prime Minister’s Office, include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line; four laning of Amritsar – Una section; PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur as well as two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. In a bid to enhance accessibility to major religious centres, the foundation stone of two major road corridors will be laid in the state of Punjab today. Following are the infra projects and their details:

In order to reduce the travel time to half from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra, the 669 km long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway project will be built at a total cost of approximately Rs 39,500 crore. The expressway will also link key Sikh religious sites at Sultanpur Lodhi, Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib as well as the holy Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi, located in Katra. Besides, it will also connect key economic centres such as Ambala Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mohali, Patiala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Kathua and Samba in the states/UTs of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Amritsar-Una section’s four-laning will be done at the cost of around Rs 1,700 crore. The 77 km long stretch is part of the larger Amritsar-Bhota corridor, linking four important NHs, namely North-South Corridor, Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, Kangra-Hamirpur-Bilaspur-Shimla Corridor and Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway. It will improve the connectivity of many religious sites at Ghoman, Shri Hargobindpur as well as Pulpukta Town.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of nearly 27 km long new Indian Railways’ BG line between Mukerian-Talwara. The broad gauge railway line is to be built at a cost of over Rs 410 crore. It will be Nangal Dam-Daulatpur Chowk rail section’s extension. Moreover, it will serve as an alternative route to J&K, connecting the existing Jalandhar-Jammu railway line at Mukerian. The project will benefit the people of Hoshiarpur in Punjab and Una in the state of Himachal Pradesh.