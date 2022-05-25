PM Modi to visit Hyderabad and Chennai; Will dedicate & lay foundation stone of 11 projects in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the cities of Hyderabad and Chennai on 26 May 2022. In Hyderabad, PM Modi will participate in the 20 years celebration of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of the PGP Class of 2022. Besides, the Prime Minister, in Chennai, will dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth an amount of over Rs 31,500 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium. According to a statement issued by the PMO, these projects will help improve the region’s socio-economic prosperity, have a transformative impact on several sectors as well as help generate employment opportunities.

The PM will dedicate to the nation five projects in Chennai worth more than Rs 2960 crore. Built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, the 75 kilometre long Madurai-Teni Railway Gauge Conversion Project will facilitate access as well as give a boost to tourism in the region. The 30 kilometre long Tambaram – Chengalpattu third railway line, built at a project of over Rs 590 crore, will facilitate the running of more Suburban train services.

The 115 kilometre Ennore-Chengalpattu section, developed at a cost of around Rs 850 crore and 271 kilometre Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, developed at a cost of around Rs 910 crore, will facilitate the supply of natural gas to consumers and industries in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi will also inaugurate 1152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project – Chennai, constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban at a cost of Rs 116 crore.

Besides, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of six projects, being developed at a cost of over Rs 28,540 crore. The Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway, which would be 262 Km long, will be built at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. The expressway will pass through the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well as help reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by two-three hours.

The four-lane double decker elevated road of about 21 Kilometres in length linking Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (National Highway-4), will be developed at a cost of over Rs 5850 crore. Also, 94 km long four-lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of National Highway-844 as well as 31 km long two lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of National Highway-227, will be developed.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five railway stations- Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Rameswaram, Kanniyakumari and Katpadi. Moreover, the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai will be laid by the PM, worth around Rs 1430 crore.