PM Modi to lay foundation stone of many projects including desalination plant of 100 MLD capacity in Gujarat

In a visit to Dhordo in Kutch on 15 December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the state of Gujarat. These development projects include a desalination plant, a fully automated milk processing and packing plant as well as a hybrid renewable energy park. According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, with the upcoming Desalination Plant at Mandvi in Kutch, the state of Gujarat is taking a major step towards transforming seawater to potable drinking water. The Desalination Plant at Mandvi will have a capacity of 10 crore litre per day (100 MLD). The plant will strengthen water security in the state by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treatment of waste water.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, it will be a crucial milestone for affordable and sustainable water resource harvesting in the country. From this plant, desalinated water will be provided to approximately eight lakh people across the regions of Abdasa, Mundra, Lakhpat and Nakhatrana talukas. Also, this will help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Rapar, Gandhidham and Bhachau. The PMO stated that it is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in the state of Gujarat besides those at Dahej (of 100 MLD capacity), Dwarka (capacity of 70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (capacity of 70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (capacity of 30 MLD).

According to the statement issued by the PMO, the upcoming Energy Park near Vighakot village in Kutch will be India’s largest renewable energy generation park. This Hybrid Renewable Energy Park will generate renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW. The park will spread over an area of 72,600 hectares of land and will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for the storage of solar and wind energy. Also, it will have an exclusive zone for wind park activities. Apart from these projects, the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant will also be laid by PM Modi at Sarhad Dairy Anjar in Kutch. It will cost an amount of Rs 121 crore and will have the capacity to process milk of 2 Lakh Litres per day.