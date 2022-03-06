PM Modi to launch infra projects in Pune today

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day’s tour to Pune on March 6 for launching multiple development projects, inaugurate the Pune Metro rail project and the R K Laxman Art Gallery and Museum. He will also launch 100 e-buses and and an electric-bus depot constructed at Baner, Pune.

The PM had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 11,400-crore 32.2 km Pune Metro rail project on December 24, 2016. He will inaugurate a 12-km stretch of this project with a ride from the Garware Metro Station to Anandnagar Metro Station.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river projects. Rejuvenation would be done in 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crore. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network and public amenities.

The Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore for construction of 11 sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 400 MLD.

Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the museum. It will also have a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi.

Modi will also unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune Municipal Corporation premises. The PM will kick-start the golden jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University.