  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi to launch infra projects in Pune today

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune.

Written by FE Bureau
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river projects.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day’s tour to Pune on March 6 for launching multiple development projects, inaugurate the Pune Metro rail project and the R K Laxman Art Gallery and Museum. He will also launch 100 e-buses and and an electric-bus depot constructed at Baner, Pune.

The PM had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 11,400-crore 32.2 km Pune Metro rail project on December 24, 2016. He will inaugurate a 12-km stretch of this project with a ride from the Garware Metro Station to Anandnagar Metro Station.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river projects. Rejuvenation would be done in 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crore. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network and public amenities.

The Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore for construction of 11 sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 400 MLD.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune.

Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the museum. It will also have a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi.

Modi will also unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune Municipal Corporation premises. The PM will kick-start the golden jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.