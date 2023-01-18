PM Modi to inaugurate Metro lines, lay foundation stones for multiple projects worth Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two rail lines of Mumbai Metro on Thursday. The two rail lines, 2A and 7, will be dedicated to the nation at around 06:30 pm. After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also undertake a metro ride.

The 18.6 km long metro line 2A connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) while line 7 is around 16.5 km long and connects Andheri E – Dahisar E (red line). The foundation stones of these projects worth Rs 12,600 crores were laid by PM Modi in 2015.

The Prime Minister will launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App. The ‘MUMBAI 1 Mobile App’ will facilitate ease of travel for metro commuters. The app will initially be used in metro corridors and later can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses.

The PM will also dedicate National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1), which will help the commuters for enabling quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants. The projects worth around Rs 17,200 crores, will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. These seven sewage treatment plants will have a capacity of nearly 2,460 MLD.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment project worth more than Rs 1,800 crores will decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, better multi-modal integration and to conserve and restore the world famous iconic structure to its past glory.