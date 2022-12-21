PM Modi to inaugurate Gurugram-Dausa section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway soon: Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Gurugram-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway soon, informed Gurugram MP and union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, on Tuesday. The work on this section is almost complete. He attended a meeting with union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi.

Senior officials from not only the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) but also the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) attended the meeting. They reviewed the highway projects being executed in the Gururgam district of Haryana.

Interestingly, the opening of the Gurugram-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will greatly reduce the burden on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. It will also reduce congestion in Gurugram.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is being developed as an 8-lane access control green field expressway. By adding four more lanes, it can be expanded to 12 lanes. A median of 21 metres in width is being built on this expressway. If needed, it can be reduced to widen the road. In the state, the expressway will pass through three districts – Gurugram, Palwal, and Nuh districts.

Singh also informed that Nitin Gadkari approved the proposal of constructing an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. Reportedly, the NHAI will give the additional ₹100crore required for constructing the elevated road. Right now, NHAI is working on building a surface road on this stretch. Due to the increasing traffic, all technical aspects were discussed in detail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the city is facing traffic woes. During peak hours and festivals, the situation escalates and gets worse with long queues of vehicles seen at the busy intersections of the city. Gurugram comes under the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi, the national capital of the country.