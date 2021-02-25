PM Modi to inaugurate & lay foundation stone of various infra projects in Coimbatore and Puducherry; details

The foundation stone will be laid for four-laning of NH45-A – 56 kilometre long package from Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam stretch of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering the district of Karaikal.

Infra boost for South India! Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the PM, in Puducherry, will inaugurate as well as lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. Later in the day, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in the city of Coimbatore, worth over Rs 12,400 crores. Following are the infra and development projects along with their details that are being inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister today:

Projects in Tamil Nadu

The PM will dedicate Neyveli New Thermal Power Project to the nation, which is a lignite based power plant designed for 1000 MW power generation capacity. It has two units, each of them has 500 MW capacity. The project has been built at a cost of around Rs 8000 crore.

He will also dedicate the 709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL to the nation, which has been established over around 2670 acres of land across the districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram. It has been established at a cost of over Rs 3000 crore.

The foundation stone will be laid by the PM for the extension, renovation as well as modernization of Lower Bhavani System project. The Lower Bhavani System’s extension, renovation and modernization has been taken up at Rs 934 crore under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance. The main purpose of this project is to rehabilitate the existing irrigation structures in the system as well as maximize the canals’ efficiency.

At V.O.Chidambaranar Port, the minister will do the inauguration of the eight-laning of Korampallam Bridge along with ROB (Rail Over Bridge). The project involves widening on either side of the bridge as well as adding two lanes (8.5 metres length) on either side. It also includes the widening of the existing bituminous road on either side from TTPS Circle to City Link Circle. The project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 42 crore, has been implemented with funding support under the Modi government’s Sagarmala programme.

The foundation stone will be laid for design, installation, supply as well as commissioning of a 5MW grid connected ground-based solar power plant at V.O.Chidambaranar Port. It is to be set up at a cost about Rs 20 crore. The plant will generate more than 80 lakh units (KWH) per annum, meeting 56 per cent of the port’s total energy consumption, thereby reducing carbon footprint of port operations.

He will also inaugurate the tenements constructed under the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) as well as lay the foundation stone for Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in as many as nine Smart Cities- Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai, Vellore, Tiruppur, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli.

Projects in Puducherry