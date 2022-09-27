PM Modi on 2-day visit to Gujarat from Sep 29; to lay foundation stone of infra projects 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from September 29 and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth Rs 29,000 crore in the state, according to a government statement on Tuesday. The Assembly election in Gujarat is slated to be held later this year.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs 29,000 crore in Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji.

The total cost of projects to be inaugurated in Surat is more than Rs 3400 crore. At Bhavnagar, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore.

The projects are aimed at developing world-class infrastructure, enhancing mobility and significantly improving ease of living, the statement said.

Among the infrastructure projects to be inaugurated by Modi is the Phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro project. He will also flag off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express.

The statement said the prime minister will also take a ride on the Vande Bharat Express to Kalupur Railway Station on September 30.

After flagging off the Ahmedabad Metro rail project he will take a metro ride from Kalupur station to Doordarshan Kendra station. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the world’s first CNG Terminal at Bhavnagar and declare the 36th National Games open. These games are being held for the first time in Gujarat.

The prime minister’s engagements also include inaugurating Phase I of DREAM City – a project aimed to complement the rapid growth of the diamond trading business in Surat.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a broad gauge railway line which will make it easier for pilgrims to travel to Ambaji. Modi will visit the Ambaji temple and pay obeisance there. He will also attend Maha Aarti at Gabbar Tirtha.

To mark the beginning of the festive season, the prime minister will also participate in the Navratri festival celebrations in Ahmedabad.