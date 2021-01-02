PM Modi lays foundation stone of Light House Projects at six sites across six states; details

According to Modi, houses that are being constructed under it will take less time to build. (File Image)

On Friday, the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at six sites across six states. The GHTC-India is a programme that seeks to construct over 1,000 houses each in these cities in a span of 12 months, according to a PTI report. Speaking at the virtual event, the PM said housing for the poor and the middle class has been his government’s priority. In the last six years, various measures have been taken by his government that has restored the common man’s confidence that he can own a house, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister had earlier said, the dream of common men, of owning a house was shaken as even after spending money on a house, they would often not get the home in time that was promised to them and were not sure of legal support, if required. Also, high rate of interest was a dampener, PM Modi said. He mentioned that for the economy, the construction sector acts as a force multiplier. The Modi government has taken a number of steps in order to boost the real estate sector and it will continue to do so, he stated. The Prime Minister, while speaking of the Light House Projects, said they are driven by modern technology as well as innovative process.

According to Modi, houses that are being constructed under it will take less time to build and they will be affordable, resilient as well as comfortable. For this, modern construction practices from nations such as Canada, Germany, France will be put into practice. PM Modi said they will serve as incubation centres, requesting planners, engineers, architects as well as students to visit these projects.

Meanwhile, winners were also announced by PM Modi under the Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators – India. Additionally, he gave out annual awards for excellence in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban Mission’s implementation, the report added.