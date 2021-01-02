  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Light House Projects at six sites across six states; details

By: |
January 2, 2021 9:46 AM

Additionally, he gave out annual awards for excellence in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban Mission's implementation.

pm modi lays stone for light house projectsAccording to Modi, houses that are being constructed under it will take less time to build. (File Image)

On Friday, the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at six sites across six states. The GHTC-India is a programme that seeks to construct over 1,000 houses each in these cities in a span of 12 months, according to a PTI report. Speaking at the virtual event, the PM said housing for the poor and the middle class has been his government’s priority. In the last six years, various measures have been taken by his government that has restored the common man’s confidence that he can own a house, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister had earlier said, the dream of common men, of owning a house was shaken as even after spending money on a house, they would often not get the home in time that was promised to them and were not sure of legal support, if required. Also, high rate of interest was a dampener, PM Modi said. He mentioned that for the economy, the construction sector acts as a force multiplier. The Modi government has taken a number of steps in order to boost the real estate sector and it will continue to do so, he stated. The Prime Minister, while speaking of the Light House Projects, said they are driven by modern technology as well as innovative process.

Related News

According to Modi, houses that are being constructed under it will take less time to build and they will be affordable, resilient as well as comfortable. For this, modern construction practices from nations such as Canada, Germany, France will be put into practice. PM Modi said they will serve as incubation centres, requesting planners, engineers, architects as well as students to visit these projects.

Meanwhile, winners were also announced by PM Modi under the Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators – India. Additionally, he gave out annual awards for excellence in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban Mission’s implementation, the report added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. PM Modi lays foundation stone of Light House Projects at six sites across six states details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi-Agra toll road: Reliance Infra completes sale to Cube Highways and Infrastructure for Rs 3,600 crore
2Motor vehicle users, note! Implementation of FASTag is mandatory from New Year Day; details
3Booking online train tickets to be easier! Indian Railways launches upgraded IRCTC website, app; see features