PM Modi launches water supply project worth Rs 5,000 crore for UP’s Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, details here

November 22, 2020 2:40 PM

PM Modi addressed people via video-conferencing and said that the regions of Vindhyachal or Bundelkhand have become ones having many deficiencies despite having many resources.

Days after special projects for his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a special project worth Rs 3,000 crore that will benefit residents of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. Discussing the development of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that these two districts have to be the region which have been neglected the most ever since the Independence of India. The statement from the Prime Minister came as he gave his remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of drinking water supply projects in UP districts.

“If there is any region that was neglected for decades after independence, then it is this region that was neglected the most,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi addressed people via video-conferencing and said that the regions of Vindhyachal or Bundelkhand have become ones having many deficiencies despite having many resources. Even after the presence of several rivers, these regions have faced scarcity of water and became drought-affected regions in the country. The dry conditions have also led to forced migration of many people from these districts, Modi added.

On Sunday, ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojna’ for Sonbhadra and Mirzapur regions in UP was initiated. The Yojna is aimed at providing tap water to every household in the region. According to the government, the plan will ensure provision of water to more than 41 lakh villagers living in the two districts. For this, the government has allocated Rs 5,555.38 crore. Modi said that the decision has been made to empower villagers and give all villagers, tribals and the poor self-reliant priority. According to him, self reliant villages will give impetus to self-reliant India.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that the yojna will be executed by ensuring water supply via pipeline to 2,995 villages. He added that so far, only 398 villages had access to pipe water supply, however with the introduction of ‘Har Ghar Nal Scheme’, 2,995 villages will be benefitted. In Mirzapur, 21,87,980 villagers will be given pipe water supply whereas 19,53,458 families in Sonbhadra will benefit from this scheme. The water will be provided after purifying lakes and rivers.

