PM Modi inaugurates various infra projects worth Rs 27,000 crore in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 inaugurated and laid the foundation stone on a number of projects worth more than Rs 27000 crore in Karnataka. Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research and laid the foundation stone for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at IISc Bengaluru. Apart from these, the prime minister also inaugurated the new campus of Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University, He also unveiled a statue of BR. Ambedkar also dedicated the upgradation of 150 ITI as technology hubs.

The prime minister, while speaking to the gathering, observed that the foundation stone of five National Highway Projects and seven Railway Projects have been laid in the state. He also praised the 100% electrification of the Konkan Railway.

Speaking further about various infrastructure projects in the state, PM Modi observed that the Bengaluru Suburban rail project will play a major role in linking Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite towns, leading to a lot of benefits for the people, and that the Bengaluru Ring Road project will help in reducing the congestion in the city.

Heaping praise on the state government, the prime minister said that the latter worked on a complete transformation in rail connectivity in the last eight years. Noting that Indian Railways had become faster and cleaner, he said, “We have taken the rail to those parts of the country where it was difficult to even think about it. Indian Railways is now trying to provide those facilities and the ambience which was once found only in airports and air travel. The modern railway station in Bengaluru named after Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya is also a direct proof of this”, he said.

While pointing out integrated multimodal connectivity, he observed that the same is boosted by the PM GatiShakti National scheme.