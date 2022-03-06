PM Modi inaugurates Rs 11,400 crore-worth Pune Metro, takes joy ride with ‘young friend’: Check route, timings, fare here

The work of the remaining 21.32 km of the total stretch is expected to be completed in the next ten months and by the beginning of the next year, people in Pune will get to travel across the city in the metro. The 12 km stretch inaugurated today is divided into a total 10 stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro line today and travelled a strtch with school goers. PM Modi has been on a day’s tour in Pune on march 6 for launching multiple development projects, Inaugurate Pune Metro rail project and R K Laxman Art Gallery.

“On board the Pune Metro with my young friends,” tweeted PM Modi. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 a.m. A stretch of 12 km was inaugurated of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project that was flagged off today. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016.

Ensuring convenient and comfortable travel for the people of Pune.



PM @narendramodi inaugurated the Pune Metro and travelled on board with his young friends. pic.twitter.com/154a2mJk8f — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 6, 2022

The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore, a statement said. He also inaugurated and inspected an exhibition at Garwaare Metro Station and took a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

The Rs 11,420-crore-31.25 km Pune Metro Phase 1 comprises a 16.58-km Corridor-1 from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate with 14 stations and a 14.66-km Corridor-2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi with 16 stations.

A Joint Venture between Centre and the Maharashtra government, the work in the Pune metro project started in December 2016 and was scheduled to be completed by 2021 but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the project by more than a year. The Pune Metro project is funded through bilateral loan from European Investment Bank to the tune of €600 million and €245 million from AFD.

The work of the remaining 21.32 km of the total stretch is expected to be completed in the next ten months and by the beginning of the next year, people in Pune will get to travel across the city in the metro. The 12 km stretch inaugurated today is divided into a total 10 stations. Pune Metro will operate 27 trains per day on both routes.

Pune Metro Rails : Route, timings and fare

Two routes which will be open for passengers: one from Vanaz to Garware College and the second is from PCMC to Phugewalu Metro Station.

Today metro trains will be available after 3pm. From February 7, trains will operate from 8am to 9pm. As of now, the train frequency will be 30 minutes.

Only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to travel on Pune Metro.

The ticket price is Rs 10 for three stations and after three stations, the ticket rate will be Rs 20 which is also the highest fare as of now. A round trip of ₹30 is available on both sections.

A metro compartment can carry 325 people. A separate compartment will be kept reserved for women.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river projects. Rejuvenation would be done in a 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crore. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network and public amenities.

Other activities distributed through the day are unveiling a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune Municipal Corporation premises and inaugurating the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University.