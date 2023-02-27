PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station! Check the modern amenities added for your convenience 

The Prime Minister of India inaugurated the newly-rebuilt Belagavi railway station and dedicated it to the nation at a ceremony in Shivamogga. The project, which is estimated to have cost around Rs.190 Cr, will provide world-class facilities to the passengers.

Also, a rail line doubling project with an estimated cost of Rs 930 crores will be carried out between the Londa-Gattaprabha section and Belagavi and is expected to enhance line capacity along the busy Mumbai – Pune – Hubballi – Bengaluru railway line, leading to the promotion of trade, commerce and economic activities in the region.

The long-awaited modernization of the Belagavi railway station will allow the start of new train services between various parts of the state towards Maharashtra, Goa. Belagavi railway station, formerly Belgaum railway station is a railway station under South Western Railways and it is the primary railway station serving Belagavi in North Western Karnataka. Belagavi station also has a big Charkha at the front as a part of its beautification project. Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is keeping elements of local heritage in the facade/redevelopment of station buildings in its redevelopment course.

The station has been reconstructed with modern amenities. The main building of the station, which is a G+3 structure, was completed at a cost of Rs.44.9 Cr. The facility will accommodate New AC and Non-AC retiring rooms, a food court, a dormitory, and waiting rooms. There are also three lifts available for the passengers. The station has also been designed to accommodate the needs of the elderly and the disabled with additional elevators on platforms one and four.

A commercial area has been established on the station premises to encourage and let out commercial activities. To minimize parking space congestion, a separate area has been designed for two and four-wheelers. This is also used for auto-rickshaw parking.

The modernization of railway stations across various zones will help boost the country’s economic growth. It will also create more jobs. The project aims at providing a better passenger experience.