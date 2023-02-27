scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PM Modi inaugurates lotus-shaped Shivamogga airport in Karnataka – All you need to know

The new airport is developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

Written by Shriparna Saha
PM Modi inaugurates lotus-shaped Shivamogga airport in Karnataka – All you need to know
The airport at Shivamogga is the 9th airport in Karnatak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport in poll-bound Karnataka amid a huge crowd and the presence of several state and union ministers like Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S Yediyurappa and Prahlad Joshi amongst others. This is a dream project for the former chief minister of the state, BS Yediyurappa. The Shivamogga airport is built under UDAN(Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme by the central government. Prior to the inauguration PM Modi inspected the model of Karnataka’s Shivamogga Airport that will be inaugurated by him today.

Shivamogga airport: Cost, capacity and more

The airport, which is named after Jnanpith award recipient poet and writer Kuvempu can handle around 300 passengers per hour. The Shivamogga airport was constructed at a cost of around Rs 449 crore was spent on the airport’s infrastructure. The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 7,200 Passengers on a daily basis.

Also Read
Also Read

The airport at Shivamogga is the 9th airport in Karnataka and will have the longest runway after Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore. The state has seven domestic airports. These include those in Bengaluru, Ballari, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Mysuru. Both the international airports of the state are located in Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

According to the government the airport will help improve connectivity in Shivamogga and other nearby areas.

During his one-day visit to Karnataka, the prime minister will also launch various projects in the state. Some of these include smart cities, railways, roads, and water connectivity projects.

The railway station at Belagavi will be officially opened by the prime minister. He is also scheduled to hold a public rally. Security has been beefed up in the area. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 12:34 IST