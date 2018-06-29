PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS underground tunnel in Delhi; what’s special about the project

Finally, today the tunnel has been formally inaugurated with PM Modi “dedicating it to the nation”.

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS’ tunnel: Big infrastructure boost in New Delhi! The ambitious infrastructure project- a tunnel connecting the main campus of AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) in Ansari Nagar with its Trauma Centre is finally being inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last year in the month of February, AIIMS had conveyed to the Union Health Ministry that its ambitious project, the tunnel, which is 614 metre long, was complete. AIIMS had sent the completion report of the project, requesting a formal inauguration. However, around three months later, the medical institute operationalised the tunnel for patients on a trial basis as there was no response from the Union Health Ministry. Finally, today the tunnel has been formally inaugurated with PM Modi “dedicating it to the nation”.

Interestingly, the tunnel has drastically reduced the transfer time of critically ill patients and AIIMS employees who frequent between these two facilities. Earlier, it used to take them around 35-40 minutes but now, it takes just 5 minutes for them to commute between these two facilities.

According to a source who was quoted in a PTI report last year, there is a frequent exchange of patients, doctors, support staff between the two buildings, which are located at a distance of 2.5 km from each other. The report also mentioned that the tunnel project has been built by the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Interestingly, for the first time in India, a road tunnel has been built above an operational metro tunnel with a minimum clearance of 1.6 metre only.

Other than inaugurating the tunnel, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Aging at AIIMS, which will have 200 general ward beds and will provide the older population with multi-speciality healthcare. He also inaugurated the 555-bed Super Speciality Block and 500-bed New Emergency Block in Safdarjung Hospital and also the 300-bed PowerGrid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS.