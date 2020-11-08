PM Modi flags off Ro-Pax ferry service between Surat and Saurashtra, distance reduced by five times

In another announcement, PM Modi said that the Union Ministry of Shipping's name will be changed to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. (Credit:ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Ro-Pax ferry service between the city of Surat and Saurashtra region in his home state Gujarat on Sunday. The new mode of transport between Surat and Saurashtra will cut the distance between the two regions by more than five times from the present 317 kilometre to just 60 kilometres. PM Modi inaugurated the service virtually through video conferencing sitting from the national capital Delhi, news agency ANI reported. The Ro-Pax ferry service has been started between Hazira and Ghogha and connects the diamond-industry based Surat city with Saurashtra.

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was quoted as saying by ANI that the service will substantially reduce the distance between the two cities and help save the commutation time. Presently, via road, the distance between the two cities is about 317 kilometre.

PM Modi a day before the inauguration of the service had posted the pictures of the ferry from his official twitter handle. Brightly lit with tricolor lights, the ferry named “Voyage Symphony” looked magnificent on the eve of its inauguration day in contrast to the dense, black Arabian Sea which it would sail to ferry cargo and people between the two important trading centres of the state. Along with the photograph of the ferry, PM Modi also said that the Ro-Pax service will improve Ease of Living and boost economic prosperity in the region. According to the information shared by the government, the ferry’s load capacity is to carry 30 trucks, 100 passenger cars, along with 500 passengers in one go. The time taken to travel between the two cities which is close to 8-10 hours will substantially get reduced to about 4 hours.

In another tweet in Hindi PM Modi wrote that the day is very special and significant for his home state as Saurashtra and Surat are getting linked via waterways. He also said that in addition to the saving of fuel and commutation time, the project would also boost trade and industrial growth in the region. In another announcement, PM Modi said that the Union Ministry of Shipping’s name will be changed to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The present BJP government has highlighted the need of boosting inland waterways across the major rivers and seas connecting different ports and cities of the country in order to boost trade and promote environment friendly waterways.