PM Modi dedicates slew of infra projects to nation in West Bengal’s Haldia

By: |
February 7, 2021 6:35 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation several infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector in this port town on Sunday, including the ambitious 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline built by government-owned GAIL.

He also inaugurated an LPG import terminal of Bharat Petroleum, besides a four-lane road overbridge at Ranichak in Haldia as part of the port connectivity highway project. He also laid the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery.

“Gas-based economic system is India’s need and ‘One nation one gas grid’ is an important project to meet this requirement,” Modi said. He said that apart from West Bengal, the Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline will benefit 10 districts in Jharkhand and Bihar.

