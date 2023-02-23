PM Modi chairs PRAGATI meet, reviews 9 key infra projects worth over Rs 41,500 cr! Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the progress of nine key infrastructure projects spread across 13 states. Chairing the meeting of the 41st edition of PRAGATI, the Prime Minister asked all ministries and state governments to use the PM GatiShakti portal for planning infrastructure projects.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the fast resolution of land acquisition, utility shifting, and other issues. He also expressed better coordination between both the central and the state for the timely completion of projects.

Nine Key Projects

The nine infra projects that have been reviewed on Wednesday are three projects from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two projects from the Ministry of Railways, and one project each from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These nine infrastructure projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs 41,500 crores. It spread across 13 states namely: Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Mission Amrit Sarovar

During the PRAGATI meeting, PM Modi undertook a real-time view of Amrit Sarovar sites through drones in Kishanganj, Bihar, and Gujarat’s Botad. He also advised the concerned departments to complete all pending project work before the onset of the monsoon. The program aims to rejuvenate all the water bodies across the country and thus the water holding capacity will be increased to nearly 50 crore cubic meters. This will help to conserve water for the future.

About PRAGATI

The Pragati is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments. In the meetings, so far 328 projects having a total cost of Rs 15.82 lakh crore have been reviewed.