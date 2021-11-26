PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 30,000-crore Jewar airport; flight operations to start in 2024

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of the laying of the foundation stone of the airport, the prime minister said the airport, which would be Asia’s largest and the world’s fourth-largest, will open up new avenues of development and propel Uttar Pradesh to new heights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport, near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The airport, which is being developed by Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL), a 100% subsidiary of the project’s Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG, will be the only other international airport in the national capital region apart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport.

Spread over 1,300 hectares, work on the first of four phases is due to be over by 2024, just before the Lok Sabha election are scheduled to be held. The airport has been conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, the first in the country.

“The Noida International Airport will put Jewar on the international map. It will be the logistics gateway of north India. The integrated multi-nodal cargo hub will fast track development of the state”, he said, adding that the project will connect both farmers and manufacturers of Western UP with international markets.

Stating that better roads, rail networks and air connectivity are key to the development of a state, the prime minister said UP has recently been making rapid strides in this direction with the opening of expressways, metro networks and domestic and international airports.

Talking about the proposed maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) facility that would be coming up over 40 acres, the prime minister said currently, 85% of maintenance and repair works of aircraft is currently done overseas, for which Rs 15,000 crore is spent annually.

The Rs 30,000 crore airport project is proposed to be built in four phases. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2024 when one runway would become operational. The cost of the first phase is expected to be Rs 5,730 crore and it would cater to 12 million passengers per year. By the end of phase 4, the project would have the capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year.

Speaking on the occasion Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Noida International Airport will be a multi-modal connectivity hub and will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. “The Jewar airport will host multi-modal connectivity and bring in investments worth Rs 60,000 crore to UP,” he said.

Once operational, this will be UP’s fifth international airport – the most in any state. While Lucknow and Varanasi airports are already functional, the Kushinagar International Airport was inaugurated recently and the construction of Ayodhya International Airport is underway.