PM Gati Shakti National Plan: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews Ease of Doing Business of ports

On Wednesday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took a comprehensive review of initiatives and measures taken by the various ports for facilitating ease of doing business (EoDB) as well as operational efficiency through technology (OETT) to give a boost to growth under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The ports, shipping and waterways minister was said that integrated efforts which are being taken by ports in India and others will add speed to development works around the nation. PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will help the people, farmers and also the fishing community as well as strengthen the country’s economy, the Union Minister added.

Sonowal further urged the officials to put emphasis on promotion of the Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and skill development so that India’s youth can be benefited. According to a press release issued by the ministry, PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven growth engines of growth- railways, roads, airports, ports, waterways, mass transport and logistics. The Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry is set to play a major role in the realization of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, it further said. The Union Minister was assured by all the senior officials that they will move forward on the directions given by him so that the country’s economy can be boosted and also, more people can get its benefits, the statement added.

Union MoS Shantanu Thakur, who was present during the program, said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed towards PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and this meeting is a step towards it. During the meeting, Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan spoke on multi-modal connectivity, mentioning the seven pillars of growth under PM Gati Shakti, Smart, Mega and Green Ports, EoDB as well as Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030. At the meeting, vehicle scrapping policy, implementation of MIV 2030, completed, on going, and also futuristic projects by Ports chairman were discussed as well.