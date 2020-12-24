Planet L&T: Know about Larsen & Toubro’s new corporate experience centre

Larsen & Toubro has created a corporate experience centre called Planet L&T.

India’s leading multinational, Larsen & Toubro has created a corporate experience centre called Planet L&T in a newly inaugurated L&T campus ‘AM Naik Tower’ in Powai. Spread over an area of 11,500 sq. feet at the podium level, Planet L&T will offer visitors an immersive experience into the firm’s history of eight decades as well as a sneak peek into what the future holds for the company. Planet L&T boasts robot guides, giant touch screens, holographic images as well as a multi-surface projection ‘Immersive Zone’. With innovation at its core, the corporate experience centre is geared up to engage its business visitors and VIP guests like never before.

The corporate experience centre is divided into 12 key zones, allowing visitors or guests to take the grand tour or focus on specific aspects of the company’s past, present and future. The technology’s stark focus is demonstrated upfront in Planet L&T’s entrance lobby where, a robotic lady hostess named ‘Elle’, greets and guides visitors to the first zone of the centres– the Welcome Dome. Guests are welcomed to Planet L&T with a short film played on a mini-planetarium style screen. It also establishes the ethos behind the experience centre.

Inside the centre, the tour begins with one of the corporate storyteller ushering the guests to the ‘Milestones Zone’. In this zone, a giant 25 foot long interactive screen is seen, which brings eight decades of the company’s history to life. ‘Legacy of Leadership’- the next zone features the historic top management of the company. ‘The Nationalist’ is a zone that features Mr A.M. Naik’s (L&T’s Chairman) transformation journey. The story is completed by a snapshot of his many awards, media interactions as well as life-like holographic messages.

The organization’s footprint exists in diverse geographies as well as its impact on the lives of people, in diverse ways. The zone, ‘Making a Mark’ captures both these aspects. ‘Into the Future’- this zone allows the guests to discover how the company is leveraging emerging technologies in order to transform the way we live. The capabilities of L&T across domains are portrayed at ‘Panorama’ zone, where the business theatre plays business-specific films on demand. At ‘Accolades’, the myriad awards that the company has won over the decades are showcased through an interactive phygital display. L&T is a company that is led by technology and at the ‘Deep Dive’ zone, key technologies are demonstrated.

At the centre, an 8-foot digital table captures how L&T makes things better, faster and more cost effective, through specific technologies. The zone- ‘Models’ augments the museum’s inherently digital nature with over a dozen large models featuring the organization’s diverse offerings from stadiums to space launch vehicles. The zone- ‘L&T Stars’ promotes the innovative thinking and talent of a few ‘young’ L&Tites who have led teams that had made a difference to products as well as processes, earning client delight.