Pinjore and Kalka to be connected with Chandigarh, Zirakpur via Metro? Here’s what Haryana CM has to say about it

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar stated on Thursday that the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) should be used to create metro connectivity between Chandigarh and Zirakpur to Panchkula’s Pinjore-Kalka.

The representatives of the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) gave a detailed presentation on the overall mobility plan for the tricity, which consists of Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana), and Mohali (Punjab), according to a statement from the Haryana government. To address the increased traffic congestion in the city, various mass rapid transit system proposals were proposed.

Metro rail was previously suggested by RITES, which has been developing a comprehensive mobility strategy for the tricity, as the best mass rapid transit system to address the tricity’s increasing traffic congestion.

The CM mentioned during the meeting that significant locations like PGIMER, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Secretariat, and Vidhan Sabha should also be included in the first phase of the proposed metro. He recommended including the Pinjore-Kalka roads in the initial phase for Panchkula.

“Pinjore-Kalka should be connected with Chandigarh under the metro plan as it is the gateway to Himachal Pradesh and movement of a large number of people takes place towards Panchkula and Chandigarh on a daily basis. This will further strengthen the Panchkula-Chandigarh connectivity, ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” Khattar suggested.

The CM added that the strategy should take airport connectivity to Panchkula into account.

He said that airport connectivity should be enhanced and made easier by the metro and a timeframe must be created in this regard and incorporated in the mobility strategy. Khattar also urged that the new Panchkula extension and the region around the Ghaggar river be a part of the metro’s expansion.