Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to approach government for approval of Neo Metro plan

The Neo Metro plan from Nashik Phata to Chakan has been a non-starter so far, but the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has planned to take up this matter with the Maharashtra government.

According to a report published by The Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, who is also the administrator of PCMC, said: “The Detailed Project Report submitted by the MahaMetro on the Neo Metro is lying with us. I reviewed the DPR on Tuesday to understand the entire project.”

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Neo Metro was submitted by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd last year. The state government has to take a final decision as to whether Neo Metro should be implemented, Singh said and added, “After studying the DPR, we will be approaching the state government to seek its approval,” reported IE.

According to the DPR report, the cost of the project is fixed at Rs 1,544 crore. MahaMetro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said that the route will be extended up to 16.11 km, which will join the Pune Metro at Nashik Phata, and added that the route will be elevated.

As per Metro officials, PCMC wanted the Neo Metro to be extended up to Hinjewadi, IT hub. The project should be first completed up to Nashik Phata and then the extension of it up to Hinjewadi should be considered, said the officials.

PCMC officials said they stressed on including Chakan and Hinjewadi. Chakan industrial area and Hinjewadi IT hub are busy commercial hubs and they are facing vehicular traffic issues increasingly, PCMC officials said and added that Neo Metro will hardly get any commuters en route besides Chakan, Moshi and Bhosari.

“If Hinjewadi is included, the strength of commutation will increase by a big margin. Neo Metro should benefit commuters. It should not run for catering to empty rakes,” officials said.

Out of Rs 1,545 crore needed for the construction of Neo Metro, 60 per cent amount will be managed through loans and the rest will be given by the state government as well as the central government, said Metro officials, reported IE.

The Neo Metro may have 11 stations, which could include Bhosari District Central, PIEC Centre, Bankarwadi, Bharatmata Chowk, Chimbli Phata, Barge Vasti, Kuruli, Alandi Phata, Muktewadi, Talegaon Chowk and Chakan Chowk.