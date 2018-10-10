PhonePe partners with Mumbai Metro One for smartcard recharge services; Check here for cashback offer

The partnership between PhonePe and Mumbai Metro One will help to drive the adoption of UPI as a payment mode for smartcard recharges among metro commuters.

Do you use the Mumbai Metro network frequently? There is news for you! Digital payments platforms PhonePe has partnered with Mumbai Metro One in order to launch the smartcard recharge option via the PhonePe mobile application for the convenience of metro commuters. The partnership between PhonePe and Mumbai Metro One will help to drive the adoption of UPI as a payment mode for smartcard recharges among metro commuters. According to PhonePe, Mumbai Metro commuters will no longer have to stand in long queues or download any other additional app in order to recharge their metro smart cards. Moreover, the metro commuters can directly pay from their bank accounts using UPI without needing to top up any wallet.

The new move adds to PhonePe’s travel and commute partner stores, which already has Delhi Metro, Oyo, Goibibo, Ola, Redbus and Abhibus. Interestingly, as a launch offer, the digital payment player is also offering a cashback up to Rs 90 for three Mumbai Metro smartcard recharges from 4 October to 13 October 2018.

For those who are wondering how to avail this offer, you need to first download the PhonePe app on your phone and follow these steps:

First, click on the App icon

Then, click on the Metro

Now, select the Mumbai Metro option

Enter all the required information

Now, select the amount of recharge

Enter BHIM UPI PIN and make the payment

However, it should be noted that after making the payment, metro commuters need to tap the metro smartcard on Automatic Vending Machine (AVM) at any station platform in order to complete the metro smartcard recharge.