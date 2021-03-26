Penalty for violators! Delhi Metro intensifies drive to ensure COVID-19 norms are followed by commuters

It is mandatory for all commuters to enter the metro station after hand sanitization, thermal screening, face covered with a mask properly and observing social distancing in Metro premises throughout their journey. (image: DMRC)

Considering the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to intensify its drive to reinforce the measures in order to ensure social distancing as well as wearing face masks inside metro trains and stations. According to a statement issued by Delhi Metro, it is mandatory for all commuters to enter the metro station after hand sanitization, thermal screening, face covered with a mask properly and observing social distancing in Metro premises throughout their journey as per the existing Covid Safety Protocol. As part of the intensified steps for containing novel coronavirus spread, entry at Delhi Metro stations will be regulated based on the social distancing, especially at major metro stations like Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Patel Chowk, ITO, etc., during morning and evening peak hours.

While waiting in the queue at metro stations, commuters will be required to wait on the marked social distancing circles/stripes. If it is found that the distancing is not observed at Delhi Metro stations, entry gates will be closed for commuters at those metro stations until the distancing is ensured by passengers. In order to ensure that the Covid protocol is adhered by the passengers strictly, inside the Delhi Metro trains, the number of flying squads as well as the frequency of checking drives is being increased and offenders will be penalized on the spot. Because of the strict reinforcement of the social distancing guidelines, commuters are advised to plan their metro rail journey in advance and allow for additional time of 20 to 30 minutes for their commute. Those who have the flexibility to avoid overcrowding or long wait during peak hours may opt to travel during off peak hours.

The DMRC is also writing to the district administration in order to facilitate necessary assistance in ensuring social distancing as well as observing law and order outside Delhi Metro stations as there might be a spike in commuters waiting outside the metro stations while waiting for their turn to enter stations in line with social distancing norms. Also, Delhi Metro officials posted at stations have been directed to intensify their inspection as well as ensure that all the travel protocols are strictly complied by both the DMRC staff and the travelling public.