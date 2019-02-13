Patna Metro project, Bihar’s first, gets Modi Cabinet nod! Route map, stations, project cost; all you need to know

Patna metro (Representative image)

Patna Metro, Bihar’s first, will soon be a thing of reality! Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet has today cleared the Patna Metro Rail project with two corridors at a cost of Rs 13411.24 crore. With the Cabinet approval, PM Modi is expected to lay the may lay the foundation stone of Patna Meteo project on February 17, according to Dainik Bhaskar report. Narendra Modi will be visiting Bihar to attend an event in Barauni Refinery on February 17. Earlier there were talks that PM Modi may lay the foundation stone on March 3 during an NDA event.

Patna metro map: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Patna metro project got the nod from the Narendra Modi government last year. Patna metro project will be completed in two phases. Phase 1 will have two corridors. One corridor will connect Pana West to Patna East and another will run between South and North.

After the completion, the Patna Metro will be connecting areas- Didarganj, Danapur – located on the outskirts of the capital city of Bihar. The metro will pass through central areas of Patna – Dakbungalow Chowk, the main arterial road of the city Frazer Road and iconic Gandhi Maidan.

Patna metro route, Patna metro station: Over 30 km stretch of the Patna Metro will be built in two phases. Two corridors will come up. The corridor between east and west is likely to be constructed in Phase 1. The second phase will saw the north-south corridor under which the metro will run from Inter State Bus Terminal to Gandhi Maidan.

The main Patna Metro stations will come up at Saguna More, Dakbungalow Chowk, Bailey More, Gandhi Maidan, Frazer Road, Danapur, Digha, Kurji, Raja Pul, Gandhi Maidan, Ashok Rajpath, Agamkuan, Didarganj (Patna City).

Patna metro project: The state government has estimated the cost of Patna metro at over Rs 17,000 crore. While a portion of the cost will be borne by the central and state governments, the lion share will come through financial bidding. The project is expected to be completed in 5 years.