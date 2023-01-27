Patna Metro Project in full swing, U-Girder launched on priority corridor, 30% work completed

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) achieved a major feat in its priority corridor work by erecting the first ever U-girder between two pillars near Bhootnath Station in the Patna Metro Project. Rail tracks can be placed on the U-girders which are precast and pre-tensioned structures as per the timeline. It will play a major role in the timely construction of the project which is slated to be completed by 2026.

The precast structure will ensure better quality and help in saving time in construction, which will be set up at the site with the assistance of high-capacity cranes. Construction of U-Girder is essential as it needs to clear all the initial testing before it is installed.

According to DMRC, a total of 308 U-Girders which weigh around 160 tonnes has been planned to be constructed in the priority corridor. The priority corridor where the Girders is slated to be erected is 7.4km long in stretch from Malahi Pakri to Patliputra Bus Terminal.

The priority corridor’s elevated section will consist of five stations, Malahi Pakri, Bhootnath,Zero mile, Khemni Chak and Patliputra Bus Terminal.

Current status of Patna Metro Project:

In a major feat, work on the priority corridor which is from Malahi Pakri to Patliputra Bus terminal is 30% completed. As per DMRC official, civil work of the whole project is expected to be completed by 2026. The Project work is in full swing and on track. Mobilization of workers related to the project and machinery are in progress.

Piles, pile caps and piers installation has already been completed. Launching of precast elements like pier cap U-grider is currently going on. The civil work of the priority corridor is targeted to be completed by the year 2024 whereas physical progress for the same is almost 30% completed.

As per Patna DMRC official, earth filling for construction of approach road has also been finished, Depo is likely to be completed by end of March, 2025.

Tunnel boring machine will be installed at Moin-Ul Haq station in the month of February, 2023. All the parts required for two TAB’s have arrived on the site where the assembly work is going on.

A tender is expected to be floated soon for the underground section from Rukanpura to Patna station only after completion of signing of loan agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency.