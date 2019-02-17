Patna Metro on track! PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone; top 5 things to know!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna Metro on track! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for Patna Metro Rail Project today. PM Modi launched the Bihar’s first metro rail project at an event in Barauni. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present. Patna Metro Rail Project has been touted as a major game-changer for transportation in Bihar and its capital city. Earlier this week, the PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet gave its approval for the Patna Metro rail project. The project is scheduled to be completed in five years. The total coast of the Patna Metro rail project is estimated at Rs 13411.24 crore.

There will be two corridors in Patna Rail Metro. Around 42 km area of Patna will be covered by Patna metro. Around 26.94 km stretch will be completed under the first corridor. The second corridor will see Patna metro passes through 14.45 km stretch. Two corridors will pass through Danapur-Mithapur corridor and the second corridor will be known as Patna Junction-New ISBT.

The two corridors of Patna Metro Rail will criss-cross the city. The central areas of Patna will be covered by the Danapur Cantt-Mithapur corridor. Patna Metro stations will be set up at areas like Raza Bazar, the Secretariat, the High Court and the Law University Railway Station. These areas are densely populated and Patna metro will come as a relief!

Areas such as iconic Gandhi Maidan, Patna University, PMCH, Rajendra Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Transport Nagar and ISBT will by covered by the second corridor. Patna Metro Rail’s second corridor will run from Patna Railway Station to ISBT corridor.

In the Danapur-Mithapur corridor, there will be 11 stations. Eight of those 11 Patna Metro Rail stations will be underground and three stations will be elevated. There will be 12 stations in the second corridor of the Patna Metro Rail. Nine stations out of these 12 will be elevated and remaining three will be underground.

A population of around 27 lakh will be able to access to Patna Metro Rail. Addressing the last-mile connectivity issue, Patna Metro run Non-Motorised Transport (NMT), feeder network of bus and Intermediate Public Transport (IPT).