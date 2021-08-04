Parliament passes Inland Vessels Bill 2021! Take a look at benefits of new Act

The bill also aims to fulfill the Modi government's vision to make the Legislative framework more user-friendly as well as promote ease of doing business.

The Inland Vessels Bill 2021 was passed by the Parliament recently, which aims to replace over 100-year old Inland Vessels Act of 1917 as well as usher in a new era in the inland water transport sector. The bill also aims to fulfill the Modi government’s vision to make the Legislative framework more user-friendly as well as promote ease of doing business. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal moved the bill in Rajya Sabha recently. The Inland Vessels Bill 2021 will now be sent to the President for assent. According to the ministry, it will allow harmonized and effective inland vessels’ regulation and also their seamless and safe navigation. Take a look at some of the major benefits of the new Act: