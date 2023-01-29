Over 800 central sector infrastructure projects delayed; road transport and highways has maximum late projects

About 835 central sector infrastructural projects have been delayed with respect to their original schedules, showed a government report. The latest flash report, published by the Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD), shows that the road, transport, and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects in the country.

The IPMD falls under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. It monitors the implementation status of projects costing more than Rs 150 Crores.

The IPMD December 2022 report shows that there are 428 delayed projects in the Road Transport and Highways sector, followed by 117 in Railways, 88 in the Petroleum, 36 in coal, 55 in power, 27 in water resources, 4 in Health and Family Welfare, 15 in urban development, 24 in civil aviation, and many others.

The total original cost of implementation of these 1,438 projects was Rs 20,35,794.75 crores and their anticipated completion costs likely to be Rs 24,86,069.52 crores. This shows that there is a cost overrun of Rs 4,50,274.77 crores.

In a statement, the IPMD said, “Out of the 1438 projects, 8 projects are ahead of schedule, 253 are on schedule, 835 are delayed, 343 projects reported cost overrun and 165 projects reported both time and cost overrun with respect to their original project implementation schedules.”

Sectorwise list of few projects having a maximum percentage of Cost Overruns

Road Transport and Highways:

For laning of Ghaghra Bridge to Varanasi (PKG-II)

Four laning of Sultanpur to Varanasi (PKG-I)

Construction of eight lane access controlled expressway carriageway from Rajasthan/MP border to JODM

Four laning of Solan-Kaithlighat section of NH-22 (Now NH-5)

Rehabilitation and Upgradation of existing NH-565 from KM86.057 TO 133.922 of Nagarjunasagar Dam T

Railways:

Lalitpur-Satna-Rewa-Singruli NL

Madurai-Tuticorin Via Aruppukkottai

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla

New BG Line from Byrnihat to Shillong

Ramganjmundi-Bhopal

Urban Development:

Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ)

Chennai Metro Rail LTD (Phase 1)

Kochi Metro Rail Project

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase 1

Nagpur Metro Rail

The IPMD report further shows that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most delayed project by 276 months followed by the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project (247 months), and Belapur-Seawood-Urban Electrified Double Line (by 228 months).