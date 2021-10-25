Only air-conditioned travel from now! Kolkata Metro bids farewell to non-AC rakes

Kolkata Metro formally bade farewell to non air-conditioned rakes.

No more non-AC rakes in Kolkata Metro! On Sunday, Kolkata Metro formally bade farewell to non air-conditioned rakes, some of which have been in service since its inception as India’s first underground railway system in the year 1984. The Kolkata Metro Rail, which started services in 1984, recently organized an exhibition ‘Down the Memory Lane’ at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar metro station in order to mark the departure of the non AC rakes. General Manager Manoj Joshi was quoted in an IE report saying that as part of the farewell, a photo exhibition was organized by Kolkata Metro that will depict the past, present and future of the Metro Railway system.

According to the GM, it is an opportunity to relive the moments that the city of Kolkata has shared with the Metro Rail, which has become an integral part of people’s lives. At present, Several expansion works are underway, and in the next two to three years, new corridors will start functioning, Joshi further said. The last non air-conditioned Kolkata Metro rake was ceremonially sent off to Noapara carshed from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar metro station by the General Manager.

The Kolkata Metro Railway, which started operations 37 years ago between Esplanade and Bhowanipore (at present Netaji Bhavan metro station), a distance of 3.40 kilometres, now covers a distance of 31.3 kilometres. Currently, work of construction is underway in the New Garia-Airport, Joka-BBD Bag routes apart from the East West Metro Corridor, a part of which is operational already.

A few months ago, the tunneling work in the East West Metro Corridor was completed by Tunnel Boring Machine with the breakthrough of “Urvi“ at Kolkata’s Bowbazar area. The Railway Ministry had said that the metro stretch was difficult for tunneling work as it had century-old buildings. However, amidst the pandemic situation, the challenging tunnel drive of 800 metres was successfully completed following the COVID-19 protocols, the Railway Ministry claimed.