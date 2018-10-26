  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Online DTC bus pass system launched, doorstep delivery in five days

Online DTC bus pass system launched, doorstep delivery in five days

By: | Published: October 26, 2018 8:27 AM

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who launched the services, said bus passengers can apply for 'general category' passes online and it will be delivered to their doorsteps in five working days.

The online bus pass could be applied for by logging on to www.dtcpass.delhi.gov.in. (image: IE)

The Delhi government Thursday launched an online mechanism for commuters to obtain DTC bus passes, a system that is expected to benefit around nine lakh bus riders in the national capital.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who launched the services, said bus passengers can apply for ‘general category’ passes online and it will be delivered to their doorsteps in five working days.

In the next phase of bringing transport services online, the department will cover concessional passes including those for senior citizens and students, he said.

The minister also said that in future, ways to integrate the online bus pass system with common mobility card will also be explored.

Gahlot said the Delhi Transport Corporation annually issues over 25 lakh bus passes out of which nine lakh are ‘general category’ passes.

The online bus pass could be applied for by logging on to www.dtcpass.delhi.gov.in.

Within five days of applying online, the passes will be delivered to the doorstep of the applicant through post, DTC Managing Director Manoj Kumar said.

The applicants will have to bear Rs 33 as printing and postal charges besides the pass amount.

Transport commissioner Varsha Joshi said the department is focussed to facilitate people through online services in a transparent and connected manner.

Gahlot asserted that efforts to reform the entire department will continue.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Stock Market

TRENDING NOW

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Switch to Hindi Edition