One-stop hub for tech enthusiasts! Hyderabad Metro launches electronics and technology mall, e-Galleria

If you are looking for emerging trends in technology, head to e-Galleria in Hyderabad, the L&T Metro Rail’s electronics and technology mall at the Hi-Tec City metro station, which is in tune with the tech DNA of Hyderabad. The e-Galleria is located at the centre of the city’s information technology hub. It is promised to be a one-stop hub for the tech-savvy people to experience emerging technologies and also have a good time as it has a shopping mall as well as a food court. E-Galleria, which is attached to the Hi-Tec City metro station through a skywalk, offers a curated technology experience for spaces with both long-term as well as short-term leasing. According to an IE report, it has been crafted as the destination for technology talks, product launches and roadshows.

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO of the firm, was quoted in the report saying that they are happy to launch e-Galleria as part of the company’s growth plan for their transit-oriented development. According to Reddy, today, brands are exploring new marketing avenues as well as innovative product placements that e-Galleria in Hyderabad will cater to as a one-stop hub. This new avatar will help the company in harnessing the loyalty and support of brands as well as an opportunity to grow together and create a sustainably brighter future both for businesses and the Hyderabad city, Reddy added.

The e-Galleria’s key attractions are exclusive brand stores- a premium setting offering people a world-class experience where global technology brands are laid out to be explored. It comprises an e-Bazaar, a mall that consists of a galaxy of small shops selling products, accessories, mobile phones, consumables and services related to IT, as well as household gadgets. Besides, e-Galleria has a Launchpad, an exclusive area in the atrium to launch the latest technology brands as well as products in the presence of Hyderabad’s tech lovers, and interact with tech leaders, tech enthusiasts and niche consumers.

The company said it is looking forward to TechHive, a space dedicated to seminars, tech talks, and workshops that bring together tech leaders, geeks and enthusiasts. Moreover, a Startup Terminus has been set up, a dedicated zone with plug-and-play stalls that offer the best space for the startup ecosystem of the city and beyond to display and discuss creative ideas, services and products as well as to turn them into promising businesses, the report said.

In a bid to make the experience of having the first look at emerging technologies more alluring, the firm has established a food court at e-Galleria, which includes quick-serve restaurants, coffee shops, barbecues, lounge bars as well as gaming lounges, a cinema, a spa along with other entertainment avenues, which makes e-Galleria the most happening hangout in Hyderabad, according to Reddy.