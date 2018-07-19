Once a 39 km project gets final nod, Delhi may get signal-free connectivity from Anand Vihar to Tikri border

The elevated corridor will start from ISBT Anand Vihar and will go along the railway tracks to Akshardham.

Soon, Delhi may get signal-free connectivity from the city’s eastern border at Anand Vihar to Tikri border in the west, if a 39 km project, which was announced as part of the annual budget in 2016, comes to fruition. However, the project faces a big challenge that is a large section of this corridor, which has been planned next to the existing railway tracks, is stuck because of non-availability of land, according to a TOI report. The elevated corridor will start from ISBT Anand Vihar and will go along the railway tracks to Akshardham. From there, the corridor will extend to Ring Road and will pass near the WHO building. The Anand Vihar to DDU Marg section will be elevated. Moreover, a tunnel between Zakhira and Sahib Singh Verma Marg passing through DB Gupta Road has been proposed. From Zakhira, the corridor will again become elevated and will head towards Tikri border passing through Peeragarhi.

Recently, the project witnessed a push after the Northern Railway agreed to part with some of its land for the project. However, the railways has asked PWD to look for alternatives as it had its own plans to set up parallel lines on the stretch. According to a senior railway official, it is impossible for the railways to spare the complete stretch as a number of railway projects have already been approved for it, which includes laying of two or more lines.

RN Singh, DRM of Delhi division was quoted in the report saying that by the end of August, a joint committee constituted by LG to look into the project would submit its final report. He further stated that many locations, as well as land pockets, have been identified that railways is willing to transfer. Some of these stretches will need to be cleared as they have been encroached upon by slum dwellers, he said. Singh added that final modalities are being worked out and the railways expect it to be positively wrapped up by August.

A PWD official said was quoted in the report saying that as there is no possibility of an alternate route, a large part of the corridor will be constructed along railway tracks. In west Delhi, an elevated stretch of around 15 km will be developed along the tracks as it cannot be constructed on the arterial road, the official said. Moreover, a proposal had also been sent to UTTIPEC, but the agency would approve the scheme only after issuing a NOC by railways, the PWD official added. Once the project gets the final nod, it will take around 3 years to complete the project. The project is likely to help commuters avoid traffic congestion at Vikas Marg, ITO, New Delhi as well as other areas in central Delhi on the east-west Delhi route.