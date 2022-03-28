On right track: Green signal for sustainable and efficient rail mobility

The initiatives to digitalise railways’ functioning are likely to usher in new era of smooth and safe transport

By Tilak Raj Seth

With a network of around 68,000 route km, rail transport is the backbone of the Indian economy. Even as the process of electrification and signalling automation is underway on key railway corridors, the government has now given a green signal for digitisation initiatives to usher in a new era of safe and smooth transportation of people and goods. With the Centre aligning the injection of cutting-edge technologies in the railways with its flagship initiative of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the measures will go a long way in accelerating asset addition, enhancing efficiency, building capacities, and creating new infrastructure.

Renewed outlook on objectives

The railway leadership has brought the medium-term objective of raising its modal share from 28% to 40% and increasing originating cargo from 1,400 MT to 2,000 MT by 2024 at the centre of all action. For this, it is adopting a progressive stance while earnestly addressing the needs of its customers as well as eliminating the obstacles faced by its suppliers and service agencies.

The railways have also taken up sizable measures to accelerate the pace of electrification. Its EPC model for awarding large-size contracts with balanced conditions not only lessens the burden on the contractor’s cash flow, but also ensures smooth execution of the work within a defined timeframe.

On its part, the industry is ready with 100% localised products for execution of the automatic signalling mandate, with electronic interlocking and axle counters ready to be rolled out for automatic signalling throughout high density networks.

The digitalisation foray

The focus on digitalisation has received a further boost in this year’s Union Budget. Investments in predictive maintenance through advanced digitalisation systems like Vehicle Equipment Monitoring Systems and modernisation of Rolling Stock depots are foreseen to reduce the lifecycle cost, yielding significant dividends. The faster, accurate and advanced digitalisation solutions will not only address conventional challenges, but also improve operational efficiency and enhance safety.

The digital solutions for rolling stock propulsion for locomotives, hotel load converters and signalling solutions will enable the railways to scale up capacity and improve throughput, in addition to bringing in green technology. Besides digitalisation and technology, there should also be increased investments for research, design and manufacturing, which would be key drivers in the transformation of the railways.

Fast-track to the future

With the vision and investments firmly in place, the need of the hour is to double down on execution and implement the initiatives in a time-bound manner. For instance, carrying out accelerated implementation of end-of-train telemetry, automated signalling and various other measures will ensure timely modernisation of rail infrastructure. Indian Railways is already speaking a market savvy language. Also, the focus on safety is visible with emphasised action towards proliferating the Kavach technology for 2,000-km tracks. Various steps are also being taken to meet the railways’ plan to be net zero in emissions by 2030.

The development of a modern railway system at the national as well as metropolitan level will not only yield notable economic dividends, but also contribute to India’s sustainability and climate-change goals.

The writer is head – Mobility, Siemens India