On 1st day of Odd-Even scheme, Delhi Metro sees 16% increase in daily average journeys from last week

Odd-Even’s impact on Delhi Metro ridership: As the Odd-Even scheme kicked off in the national capital on November 4, 2019, the Delhi metro network achieved a boost in terms of ridership. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently released figures of the daily average journeys on the first day of this season’s Odd-Even scheme. The average journeys every day rose by 16 per cent from 50.13 lakh last week to 58.36 lakh journeys performed on November 4, 2019, according to DMRC. This means that on Monday, i.e., November 4, 2019, the exact figure of daily ridership which Delhi Metro witnessed was 58.36 lakh journeys. This is 16 per cent higher than last week and also higher than the usual scenario.

A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that Delhi Metro was directed to conduct 61 additional trips during the current 12-day Odd-Even scheme in Delhi. This was done in order to handle the extra passengers rush on the Delhi Metro network. In this regard, Delhi Metro has been witnessing an increasing passenger rush starting from November 4, 2019. The figures of the total number of journeys released by DMRC show the increasing trend, as on November 4, 2019, the number of journeys performed was 58.36 lakh while on November 5, 2019, the number was 59.98 lakh journeys. Comparing the numbers to the previous week, the number of journeys performed on 28 October 2019 (last Monday) was 38.1 lakh, according to data given by a DMRC spokesperson. This shows the sharp increase in terms of journeys performed this week, after the Odd-Even scheme in Delhi became operational.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has implemented the Odd-Even scheme in the national capital in a bid to control vehicular pollution and to reduce the carbon footprint. The Odd-Even scheme will be in place for a period of 12 days, starting from November 4, 2019, to November 15, 2019. The rule will be applicable from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, except on Sundays. Defaulters of the Odd-Even scheme will be fined a sum of Rs 4,000.