Now you can watch news, movies, songs while travelling in THIS metro

Good news for Metro travellers! Now one can watch news, movies, songs etc while travelling inside a Metro train. This unique initiative has been launched by the country’s first metro service – Kolkata Metro. The Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to install two 32 inches LED screens inside all the 16 compartments of Medha AC rakes of the North – South Corridor (Blue Line).

The passengers will also be able to see popular talk shows, get important announcements on these LED TVs during the journey. All the contents which will be o­n display will be pre-loaded.

List of stations in North – South Corridor (Blue Line)

There are 24 stations on the Blue line – Dakshineswar, Baranagar, Noapara, Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Shobhabazar Sutanuti, Girish Park, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Netaji Bhavan, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Shahid Khudiram, Kavi Subhash.

Non-Fare revenue

To boost up earnings, the Ministry of Railways has taken various initiatives to increase the non-fare revenue. In this context, the nation’s oldest metro service has taken innovative steps. With the new step, the advertisers will be able to display their commercials o­n the LED screens. In this regard, an agreement was signed between Metro Railway and M/s Cressanda Solutions Ltd at Metro Rail Bhavan on January 13, 2023.

The Metro Railway is also focusing on revenue generation through advertisements inside and outside Metro rakes, displaying hoardings in open space, and installing health check-up kiosks at different stations etc.

From April 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022, the Kolkata Metro has earned Rs 21.63 crores and and ranked 5th amongst all Zonal Railways in cumulative Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) earnings, with o­nly 34 stations.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence, Metro Railway has started selling the new look Tokens with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ logo. The new tokens will be available at all booking counters of Blue Line, Green Line and Purple line.