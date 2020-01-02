Now get access to WiFi on Delhi Metro Airport Express Line trains! How to connect to free internet

Managing Director of DMRC, Mangu Singh has launched the new WiFi facility.

WiFi on Delhi Metro! Now, commuters travelling on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line can enjoy fast and free WiFi facility. Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Mangu Singh has launched the new WiFi facility on board a Delhi Metro Airport Express Line train travelling from New Delhi metro station to Dwarka Sector 21 metro station and back. According to a press release issued by the DMRC, with the launch of this facility, free and seamless internet connectivity will now be available to commuters travelling on all the trains of the Airport Express Line, apart from metro stations in the Airport Express Line where the free WiFi facility already exists.

According to DMRC, commuters will now be able to enjoy all the standard internet applications such as e-mail, Google Search, YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, audio and video calls, and more while travelling inside the Airport Express Line trains. Commuters can access the free high-speed WiFi by simply logging onto the network with the name “METROWIFI_FREE”.

How to connect to free WiFi on Delhi Metro Airport Express Line

First, select the METROWIFI_FREE network from your mobile phone’s WiFi menu

Now, look at the pop-up on your phone screen

If asked, Enter your phone number and get an OTP to access the network

Now, click on “Connect”

Enjoy free and fast internet throughout the journey

Interestingly, this is the first time in the country that the free WiFi facility has been launched on moving Metro Trains. With this, India has become the fourth country in the world to offer WiFi connectivity on underground trains. Currently, underground train WiFi operates at Seoul in Korea, Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Shenzhen and Shanghai in China. The WiFi project in Delhi Metro Network is being implemented by a Consortium of Maxima Digital (Partner of Russia’s Maxima Telecom), Technosat India and Sifi Technologies.

In order to ensure the trains never lose the WiFi connectivity, the consortium has laid dedicated 24 kilometres fiber, 7 kilometres of power cable with 44 base stations as well as other active components along the entire length of the line. The Driver Car in every train has been equipped with radios to connect to the trackside network. Also, every car in the train has wireless access points for commuters to connect.