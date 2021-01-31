North Eastern Railways to flag new trains to pilgrim city of Mathura

The North Eastern Railways has also issued orders to halt the use of diesel generators for power supply at Mathura Railway station. (Representative Image)

After Kevadia, Rajkot and Rishikesh, now new trains for pilgrims to Mathura. Northeastern railways will soon flag new trains for the convenience of devotees visiting Mathura.

A senior official with North Eastern Railway, Vinal Tripathi informed PTI that there has been a demand for new trains in different routes including to the national capital and passenger trains for locals.

Onboard a special train from Bareilly to Mathura, the General Manager to North Eastern Railway, Tripathi inspected Kasgang, Mathura Cantonment and Hathras among other stations. Some trains will be introduced after approval by the Railway Board, he further said.

Mathura-Vrindavan, the abode of Lord Krishna has great religious importance among the Hindus. The pilgrim city attracts huge footfall from all sections of the population, mainly from UP and Bihar throughout the year. The North Eastern Railways has also issued orders to halt the use of diesel generators for power supply to create a pollution-free environment in and around Mathura cantonment.

Last week, group general manager of IRCTC’s western zone informed IE that two pilgrim special trains will start from February and several Bharat Darshan trains will start from. March.

Kumbh Haridwar Bharat Darshan Train will cover Mathura, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Vaishnodevi and Amritsar. Dakshin Darshan Pilgrim Special Train which will run from February 14 to February 25 will cover, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Aurangabad, Kurnool, Nashik. The Namami Gange Pilgrim Special Train will cover Varanasi, Gaya, Ganga Sagar, Puri and Kolkata.

All these trains will commence from Rajkot and ticket prices will cover travel, bus for local transport, food, tour guide, lodging at dharamshala expenses.

These new trains are expected to boost tourism in these cities that suffered much last year to the coronavirus pandemic