Non-Conventional Energy to be big step towards sustainable future: Experts to contemplate at REI Expo 2021

The event with its 3 days of power packed conference around the broader theme of "From Ambition to Action.....Taking Giant Leaps Forward" will reflect on a vast array of new Innovations and technologies.

The Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo is hosting this year its 14th edition in a physical format from 15th – 17th September 2021 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The much awaited and most respected event in the energy space will be inaugurated with support of Indian Biogas Association (IBA), Cleantech Business Club (CBC), Bridge to India (BTI), National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), and Indo German Energy Forum-Support Office (IGEF-SO). The three day event organized by Informa Markets in India is estimated to attract 40,000 + trade visitors and 120 exhibitors are slated to showcase their exhibits at the event.

The event with its 3 days of power packed conference around the broader theme of “From Ambition to Action…..Taking Giant Leaps Forward” will reflect on a vast array of new Innovations and technologies. The UK will be a part of the event as ’Partner Country’ and the European Union (EU) as an ‘International Partner’. The EU will be spearheading two of the most foremost conference sessions i.e., Rooftop Solar: Unlocking the Potential and “Offshore & Onshore” & Wind: Unleashing the Potential.

Experts at Informa Markets in India’s Renewable Energy India Expo 2021 will be emphasizing the need to adopt non-conventional energy for a sustainable future. The special conferences are organized around subjects to discuss the warning signs leading to the depletion of non-renewable energy resources due to our over-dependence without paying heed to the harmful effects on our future. The Think-tank at the expo will also be contemplating upon India’s efforts towards strengthening the non-conventional energy sector as the country ranks third in renewable energy plans and investments in 2020.

With a Bounce-Back in its physical avatar, REI has been received with great enthusiasm by global stakeholders with the UK joining as a ’Partner Country‘ and the European Union (EU) as an ‘International Partner’. The expo will feature Industry stalwarts in Adani Solar, LONGI Solar, Goldi Solar, Premier Energies, Vikram Solar, Growatt, Solis, Sova Solar, Panasonic Life Sciences, Renesola, Longi Solar, JaksonEngg, Patanjali Renewables, HPL Electric & Power, Bergen Group and Gautam Solar, to name a few.

Speaking on the participation and partnership with REI, Jennifer Fagan, First Secretary, Trade and Investment – Energy, UK’s Department for International Trade said, “We are glad to be the Partner Country of Renewable Energy India Expo 2021 and get an opportunity via our UK pavilion to highlight UK’s excellent strength in Renewable Energy technologies and at the same time network with like-minded companies. Earlier this year, the UK and Indian Prime Ministers agreed to step up UK-India collaboration on climate change and low carbon transition. This was done through a new partnership on renewables and power, including offshore wind, energy efficiency and storage and electric mobility, and to explore joint work on green hydrogen. We are confident that opportunities like these will further help us explore potential areas of collaboration.”

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India elaborating on the restart of physical expos and REI’s return in its physical version said, “The Indian renewable energy industry has significantly matured over the past 4-5 years. The country is targeting about 450 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 from which about 280 GW is expected from solar. According to recent reports, India seems to have achieved a 28% emission reduction over 2005 levels, against the target of 35% for 2030. Favourable policies and regulations to boost the clean energy sector by the Government will also play a crucial part for India to move forward to scale up its targets. The Renewable Energy India Expo over the years has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the few morale boosting and reliable channels for business, innovations, trendspotting, and networking to move the RE industry forward despite the dynamism in recent times. With a plethora of associations, government bodies, independent leaders, industry experts to discuss market trends, investments, technology innovations, the show will give industry professionals an invaluable insight into the path the sector is carving for itself.”

Commenting on EU’s participation at the REI Expo, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India said, “The European Union Delegation to India is happy to partner with the Renewable Energy India Expo, which this year focuses on the topical theme ‘From Ambition to Action…Taking Giant Leaps Forward’. Both the EU and India have very ambitious renewable energy targets and are taking concrete and innovative actions to ensure that these ambitions become reality. The EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership is a key priority for EU-India cooperation, focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy, integration in the grid, finance, and climate action. The international community needs to step up efforts towards energy transition, in the run up to COP26”.

Talking about India, the experts will also be presenting the data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which will be showcasing that FDI inflow in the Indian non-conventional energy sector is US$ 9.83 billion between April 2000 and December 2020; and more than US$ 42 billion has been invested in India’s renewable energy sector since 2014.

Renewable energy’s contribution to primary energy and electrical supplies is currently insufficient. Due to its use for residential heating and cooking, the largest renewable energy source in developing countries, which includes solid, biofuels, and charcoal, is 60.7 per cent of global renewable supply; the second largest source is hydropower, which provides 18.5 per cent of renewable, and the rest of renewable makes up a smaller share.

As far as India is concerned, the country under present leadership is investing tremendously towards a greener future. According to the figures available from Government sources, around half of the electricity will be generated by renewable energy by 2040 as more efficient batteries will be used to store electricity, further cutting the solar energy cost. It is estimated that the use of renewable energy in place of coal will save India Rs. 54,000 crore annually. As per the Central Electricity Authority estimates, the share of renewable energy generation would increase from 18% to 44%, while that of thermal power will reduce from 78% to 52% by 2029-30.

Mudras also added, “Since the pandemic, Informa Markets in India has delivered 8 live events in 6 different cities, strictly adhering to our Informa All Secure Standards and commitments. Witnessing such a great response and support from the industry in our Re-Start 2.0, we are looking forward to taking REI to a new level in the coming years,” he concluded.