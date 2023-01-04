Noida Metro’s Aqua Line all set to shift gear for extension till Bodaki, details inside

In what could be good tidings for commuters, Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, which runs from Sector 51 station to Greater Noida’s Depot, will be extended till Bodaki. A board meeting of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) was recently held regarding the extension of the Aqua Line Metro. A decision was taken to invest Rs 416 crore for the expansion of the Aqua Line from Depot station, where it currently terminates, to Bodaki.

Approval of DPR

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Aqua Line extension was presented during the board meeting of the Greater Noida Authority. After the approval of the proposal for Bodaki by the Authority, such a decision was taken. According to media reports, the DPR will also be sent to the Central government. The concerned departments are putting efforts to get financial assistance through the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti initiative, which has assisted several infrastructure projects in Noida and Greater Noida, reported The Indian Express.

Bodaki to be multimodal transport hub

Bodaki is deemed to be the site of the proposed multimodal transport hub. It is planned that Bodaki could witness an integration of metro, rail, interstate bus, and other transport facilities. According to officials, reported by IE, the length of the proposed extension of Aqua Line Metro, which will be an elevated route, will be about 2.6 km.

Ease of commutation

According to the DPR, there will be two stations- Junpat and Bodaki on the proposed extension track. The expansion of the Aqua Line Metro will ease thousands of daily commuters traveling on the route between Noida-Greater Noida from around Dadri and Bodaki.