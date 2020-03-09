Noida Metro timings on Holi 2020: Commuters take note! Here’s how metro services will be affected; details

The metro services on the Noida-Greater Noida rail network will be available only after 2:00 PM on March 10, 2020

Noida Metro services on Holi 2020: Noida Metro commuters take note! On the occasion of the Holi festival on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday), the Noida Metro Aqua Line services will not operate for some initial hours on the entire network. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has curtailed the metro services as well as parking facility on Holi 2020. According to a PTI report, the metro services on the Noida-Greater Noida rail network will be available only after 2:00 PM on account of the Holi festival. NMRC officials were quoted in the report saying that the curtailed timings will also apply for the parking at all the Noida Metro Aqua Line stations. The car parking and the parking of other vehicles will not be allowed at all the Noida Metro stations till 2:00 PM

The Noida Metro Aqua Line, which was inaugurated in the month of January 2019, connects the twin cities of Greater Noida and Noida in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh The operational length of the Noida Metro line is 29.7 km with a total of 21 metro stations on the network.

According to NMRC, the regular Noida Metro services will begin at 2:00 PM on the Noida Metro Aqua Line on March 10, 2020 and will continue as per the normal service timings thereafter and the metro trains will operate at an interval of 15 minutes. The parking facility at the Noida Metro stations, which would remain closed since morning, will also be opened after 2:00 PM on March 10, 2020. On normal days of service, the Noida Metro services start at 6:00 AM and continue till 10:00 PM except on Sundays, when the metro services start at 8:00 AM.

The Noida Metro Aqua Line is connected with the Delhi Metro Blue Line corridor for facilitating passengers to interchange between the two corridors. The Sector 51 station of the Noida Metro Aqua Line section is connected to Sector 52 station of the Delhi Metro Blue Line section through a walkway. Additionally, on the occasion of Holi 2020, the Delhi Metro services will also not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines, including the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. The Delhi Metro feeder bus services will remain unavailable. Regular services on all lines of the Delhi metro will start after 2:30 PM on the network.