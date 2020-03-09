Noida Metro timings on Holi 2020: Commuters take note! Here’s how metro services will be affected; details

By: |
Published: March 9, 2020 4:51:40 PM

The regular Noida Metro services will begin at 2:00 PM on the Noida Metro Aqua Line on March 10, 2020 and will continue as per the normal service timings thereafter

Noida Metro Aqua LineThe metro services on the Noida-Greater Noida rail network will be available only after 2:00 PM on March 10, 2020

 

Noida Metro services on Holi 2020: Noida Metro commuters take note! On the occasion of the Holi festival on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday), the Noida Metro Aqua Line services will not operate for some initial hours on the entire network. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has curtailed the metro services as well as parking facility on Holi 2020. According to a PTI report, the metro services on the Noida-Greater Noida rail network will be available only after 2:00 PM on account of the Holi festival. NMRC officials were quoted in the report saying that the curtailed timings will also apply for the parking at all the Noida Metro Aqua Line stations. The car parking and the parking of other vehicles will not be allowed at all the Noida Metro stations till 2:00 PM

Related News

The Noida Metro Aqua Line, which was inaugurated in the month of January 2019, connects the twin cities of Greater Noida and Noida in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh The operational length of the Noida Metro line is 29.7 km with a total of 21 metro stations on the network.

According to NMRC, the regular Noida Metro services will begin at 2:00 PM on the Noida Metro Aqua Line on March 10, 2020 and will continue as per the normal service timings thereafter and the metro trains will operate at an interval of 15 minutes. The parking facility at the Noida Metro stations, which would remain closed since morning, will also be opened after 2:00 PM on March 10, 2020. On normal days of service, the Noida Metro services start at 6:00 AM and continue till 10:00 PM except on Sundays, when the metro services start at 8:00 AM.

The Noida Metro Aqua Line is connected with the Delhi Metro Blue Line corridor for facilitating passengers to interchange between the two corridors. The Sector 51 station of the Noida Metro Aqua Line section is connected to Sector 52 station of the Delhi Metro Blue Line section through a walkway. Additionally, on the occasion of Holi 2020, the Delhi Metro services will also not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines, including the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. The Delhi Metro feeder bus services will remain unavailable. Regular services on all lines of the Delhi metro will start after 2:30 PM on the network.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Noida Metro timings on Holi 2020 Commuters take note! Heres how metro services will be affected details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1More bullet trains coming soon? Indian Railways may build six more high-speed rail corridors; details
2No more waitlisted tickets this Holi? Indian Railways to attach 58 pairs of trains with extra coaches; list
3Coronavirus in India: Indian Railways all divisional, sub-divisional railway hospitals to have isolation wards