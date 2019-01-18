Noida Metro Aqua Line: Wait is almost over! New corridor connecting Noida-Greater Noida may open this month

The Aqua Line corridor will cover 21 metro stations.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: The long wait for the commencement of Noida Metro is likely to get over soon! The much-awaited Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, providing connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to get inaugurated on January 25, 2018. According to a PTI report, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said that the inauguration of the new metro line will be done by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. The Aqua Line metro corridor will run between Sector 51 station in Noida and the Depot station in Greater Noida, covering a distance of 29.7 kilometres in total.

According to NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay, the metro inaugural event would be held at Greater Noida’s Depot metro station from where the CM would take a ride on the new metro up to Sector 142 metro station. The Aqua Line corridor will cover as many as 21 metro stations in total, out of which 15 will fall in Noida, while rest of the 6 metro stations will fall in Greater Noida.

Recently, the metro fares for the Aqua Line has been announced by NMRC. According to the metro corporation, the minimum amount charged by the passenger will be of Rs 9, while the maximum fare amount charged by the commuter will be that of Rs 50. Interestingly, just like Delhi Metro’s fare system, the smart card users or commuters will get a 10 per cent concession on metro fares.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the Aqua Line corridor may have branded metro stations. It means that the metro stations will be named after various private companies, corporate houses or government-run organizations. Some of the stations for which NMRC has already sold the naming rights are Pari Chowk, Sector 137 and Sector Alpha-1 metro stations. The entire Noida Metro’s Aqua Line project has developed at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore.