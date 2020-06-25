Noida Metro Aqua Line update: Sector 50 metro station to now be called Rainbow station; here’s why

NMRC has decided to name the Sector 50 metro station as Rainbow station.

Noida Metro Aqua Line update: The Sector 50 metro station of Noida Metro will now be called “Rainbow” station! In a first of its kind initiative in Northern India, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to dedicate the Sector 50 metro station to the Transgender community. A number of suggestions from individuals and NGOs were received by NMRC regarding a suitable name for the metro station which would represent and signify the essence of the Transgender community. According to the NMRC, keeping these suggestions in mind, the corporation has decided to name the Sector 50 metro station as Rainbow station.

This initiative was started by NMRC with very noble intentions with the aim to empower the Transgender community. The Noida Metro network will also offer employment opportunities to help them become self reliant. The Rainbow station will be on the lines of the Pink stations which were inaugurated earlier this year on 8 March to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day, providing special facilities for women commuters.

Though the Rainbow metro station of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line will be open for all passengers, it will specially cater to Transgenders. The metro station will also provide facilities and amenities to facilitate the travel of this community in the Metro system.

According to NMRC, Noida Metro will create awareness about the Transgender community through signages at metro stations as well as announcements inside the trains and stations. The staff of NMRC staff will be trained and sensitized to communicate with the transgender community. The corporation plans to include Transgender members into the Noida Metro system by engaging them in various aspects of the functioning of the metro network, like ticket counters as well as other areas through NMRC’s deployed contractors. Before being inducted into the NMRC system, the Transgender members will be provided proper training, like other NMRC employees.