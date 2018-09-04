Noida Metro Aqua Line: Travel from Greater Noida to get easy as new network opens in October

The metro project, worth Rs 5,503 crore will run from the depot station in Theta, Greater Noida to Sector 71, Noida and will cover 21 metro stations.

Noida Metro Aqua Line: The much-awaited Noida Metro Aqua Line is likely to be opened for commuters in the month of October. The 29.7 km long line, which has been under construction since the year 2015, will benefit people residing in Greater Noida by connecting the city’s vast stretches and linking it more firmly with the national capital. According to an IE report, the metro project, worth Rs 5,503 crore will run from the depot station in Theta, Greater Noida to Sector 71, Noida and will cover 21 metro stations. Out of these, 15 metro stations will operate from Noida Sector 149 to Noida Sector 71, passing through Sectors 144, 137, 81, 50 etc. and 6 metro stations will operate in Greater Noida, passing through Delta 1, Alpha 1, Alpha 2, Pari Chowk and Knowledge Park 2.

On the new Noida Metro Aqua Line, eleven trains will be operated, however, their frequency has not been decided yet. P D Upadhyay, Executive Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) was quoted in the report saying that with the extension of Delhi Metro Blue Line, commuters of Aqua Line will be able to change for the capital. Upadhyay further informed that at present, Delhi Metro is working on establishing six additional metro stations to extend the Blue Line from Noida City Centre to Electronic City.

While elaborating on last-mile connectivity, Upadhyay said that to make traffic simulation plans of the stations, the NMRC has hired the Institute of Urban Transport, which is a body under the Central Ministry of Urban Development. To avoid chaos and congestion outside metro stations, there will be a dedicated bus lane, a designated space for vendors and a lane for intermediary transport like rickshaws. The NMRC has also asked the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to prepare a survey and determine the requirement of feeder buses at the metro stations, on the basis of which NMRC will procure buses. Upadhyay added that by the time the line is opened for the public, all this will be ready.

On August 20, the trial runs on the line commenced and now Noida Metro is waiting for the clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety and the Research and Design Standards Organisation (RDSO).